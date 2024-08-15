100 prize bond complete draw list August 2024 is here

KARACHI – The 47th draw of Rs100 denomination prize bonds was held on Thursday, August 15, at State Bank of Pakistan in Karachi.

The draw was held under the system of single common draw and applied to all the 118 series of Rs100 prize bonds currently in circulation.

1203 common numbers were declared successful and they are entitled to the prizes.

Rs100 Prize Bonds Winning Amount

First Prize: 1 winner receives PKR 700,000

Second Prize: 3 winners each receive PKR 200,000

Third Prize: 1696 winners each receive PKR 1,000

Rs100 Prize Bond Full List

Following is the complete list of winners for the Rs100 prize bond draw of 2024: