Balochistan initiates ambulance service to assist fishermen stranded at sea

In a significant move to enhance maritime safety and rescue operations, the government of Balochistan has inaugurated an ambulance service dedicated to assisting fishermen stranded at sea. This initiative aims to bolster emergency response capabilities along Balochistan's coastal areas, where fishermen often face perilous situations due to natural calamities or mechanical failures.

According to official sources, the newly launched maritime ambulance service includes patrol boats equipped with essential medical and rescue equipment. This fleet is poised to swiftly respond to distress calls from fishermen encountering emergencies at sea, ensuring prompt medical assistance and rescue operations.

The provincial government highlighted that the digitalization of Balochistan's fisheries department, completed at a cost of Rs. 100 million, plays a pivotal role in coordinating these rescue efforts effectively. This technological upgrade aims to streamline communication and improve coordination among stakeholders involved in maritime emergencies.

Currently, Balochistan's fisheries sector engages approximately 600,000 individuals, with over 82,583 registered fishermen. This initiative underscores the government's commitment to safeguarding the lives and livelihoods of these maritime workers, who contribute significantly to the region's economy.

The introduction of the ambulance service marks a proactive step towards enhancing maritime safety standards in Balochistan, ensuring that swift and efficient assistance is available to fishermen navigating the unpredictable waters of the Arabian Sea.