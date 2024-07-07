Search

Zhalay Sarhadi compares social media to 'desi mom' amid campaign backlash

07:12 PM | 7 Jul, 2024
Pakistani actress Zhalay Sarhadi has sparked conversation online by likening social media to a strict 'desi mom' following backlash over her participation in a promotional campaign for Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The ongoing campaign, which has prominently featured endorsements from several notable figures including Urwa Hocane, Sanam Saeed, Saba Qamar, Zhalay Sarhadi, and singer Aima Baig, has drawn considerable criticism from the public, triggering calls for a boycott against the participating artists.

In response to the mounting discontent, Zhalay Sarhadi took to her Instagram story to draw a humorous analogy, comparing social media users to the discerning eye of a 'desi mom.' She quipped, "Social media is just like a desi mom. After a whole day of work, if you leave a glass on the table, you'll hear, 'Useless! You don't do anything.'"

Sarhadi elaborated on the analogy, emphasizing that similar to how a desi mom scrutinizes minor missteps, social media users are quick to pass judgment based on isolated incidents or decisions. Her analogy resonated with many, highlighting the relentless scrutiny and critique that public figures often face on digital platforms.

The actress further clarified that while she has been involved in the campaign, modeling was never her forte, and her true passion lies in acting. Her light-hearted take on the situation sheds light on the pressures and complexities of navigating public opinion in the digital age, where every action and association is closely scrutinized.

As discussions around social media dynamics continue to evolve, Sarhadi's comparison serves as a reminder of the nuanced relationship between celebrities, public perception, and the ever-watchful eye of social media.

