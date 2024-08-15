Ethiopia slashes tourist visa fee: Details inside

ADDIS ABABA - In a welcome development for tourists, the government of Ethiopia has slashed the visa fee to attract globetrotters from across the world.
Travelers heading to Ethiopia will now find it more affordable to obtain an electronic tourist visa (e-Visa), as the cost has been reduced by $20; media reports imply that the new fee for the e-Visa is $62, down from the previous $82.
This reduction follows a revision of online visa fees by the Ethiopian government in February 2023, which initially saw all visa costs increase by $30.
It is to be highlighted that despite the recent change for tourist visas, fees for other visa categories, such as Investment, Workshop/Conference, Journalist, and Visa extensions, remain the same.
As far as the validity of visas is concerned, Ethiopia no longer issues 90-day long-stay electronic tourist visas. Currently, e-visas are only available for stays of up to 30 days.
Moreover, it has also been announced that tourists using e-Visas must enter Ethiopia through Addis Ababa Bole International Airport. The processing time for an e-visa can take up to three working days, and approved visas are sent via email.
Ethiopia is now making efforts to attract more and more tourists with its pro-tourism policy as it offers visas on arrival for travelers from 120 nations, including the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Schengen countries.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 15, 2024 in open market.
On Thursday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.6 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.5 for buying, and 357.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.55
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.9
|187.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.