Ethiopia slashes tourist visa fee: Details inside

ADDIS ABABA - In a welcome development for tourists, the government of Ethiopia has slashed the visa fee to attract globetrotters from across the world.

Travelers heading to Ethiopia will now find it more affordable to obtain an electronic tourist visa (e-Visa), as the cost has been reduced by $20; media reports imply that the new fee for the e-Visa is $62, down from the previous $82.

This reduction follows a revision of online visa fees by the Ethiopian government in February 2023, which initially saw all visa costs increase by $30.

It is to be highlighted that despite the recent change for tourist visas, fees for other visa categories, such as Investment, Workshop/Conference, Journalist, and Visa extensions, remain the same.

As far as the validity of visas is concerned, Ethiopia no longer issues 90-day long-stay electronic tourist visas. Currently, e-visas are only available for stays of up to 30 days.

Moreover, it has also been announced that tourists using e-Visas must enter Ethiopia through Addis Ababa Bole International Airport. The processing time for an e-visa can take up to three working days, and approved visas are sent via email.

Ethiopia is now making efforts to attract more and more tourists with its pro-tourism policy as it offers visas on arrival for travelers from 120 nations, including the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Schengen countries.