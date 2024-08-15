LHC again orders police to recover missing journalist Rana Shahid

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday directed police to recover missing journalist Rana Shahid Mahmood.
The court issued the order to a deputy superintendent of police on a petition filed by Rana Fraz Shahid, the son of the missing journalist.
At the outset of the hearing, the police submitted report in the case. The court made the report part of the record and directed the DSP to recover and produce Rana Shahid Mahmood.
Later, the high court adjourned further hearing till August 28.
Rana Shahid Mahmood, who was the chairman of Sambrial Press Club, was abducted on July 1, 2024 by unknown men from a local café in Sambrial.
The petitioner said his father, being a journalist, had reported against the drug dealers. He said the CCTV footage of the incident has been provided to the police for investigation.
He pleaded the court to order the police to recover his father.
Tahir Sarwar, the nephew of the kidnapped journalist, had lodged the FIR 1426/24 with Sambrial police station under Section 365 of Pakistan Penal Code 1860.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 15, 2024 in open market.
On Thursday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.6 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.5 for buying, and 357.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.55
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.9
|187.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
