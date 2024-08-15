LHC again orders police to recover missing journalist Rana Shahid

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday directed police to recover missing journalist Rana Shahid Mahmood.

The court issued the order to a deputy superintendent of police on a petition filed by Rana Fraz Shahid, the son of the missing journalist.

At the outset of the hearing, the police submitted report in the case. The court made the report part of the record and directed the DSP to recover and produce Rana Shahid Mahmood.

Later, the high court adjourned further hearing till August 28.

Rana Shahid Mahmood, who was the chairman of Sambrial Press Club, was abducted on July 1, 2024 by unknown men from a local café in Sambrial.

The petitioner said his father, being a journalist, had reported against the drug dealers. He said the CCTV footage of the incident has been provided to the police for investigation.

He pleaded the court to order the police to recover his father.

Tahir Sarwar, the nephew of the kidnapped journalist, had lodged the FIR 1426/24 with Sambrial police station under Section 365 of Pakistan Penal Code 1860.