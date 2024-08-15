New design of Karachi's National Stadium revealed

A new design for Karachi's National Stadium has been unveiled as renovations are set to begin.

The renovation plan is divided into two phases: the first phase will be completed before the 2025 Champions Trophy, while the second phase will follow the conclusion of the ICC event.

The new design features a new building to be constructed directly in front of the main stadium. This new structure will house VIP boxes, a gallery, media boxes, and family boxes for players. Additionally, the two dressing rooms may be relocated to this new building.

The renovation also includes plans for a roof to cover the entire stadium, which will be installed during the second phase of the project.

To date, updates have been made to the scoreboard building at the National Stadium, including renovations to the Iqbal Qasim and Naseem-ul-Ghani enclosures.

In response to the need for upgrades at other venues across the country, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has approved the renovation of stadiums in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi. The Pakistan Cricket Board has allocated Rs12.80 billion for these infrastructure improvements.

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, and National Stadium in Karachi are scheduled to host the ICC Champions Trophy from February 19 to March 9 next year.