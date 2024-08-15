Search

Pakistani volleyball player Azra Farooq wins 'Most Valuable Player' title at Maldives Kings Cup

09:16 PM | 15 Aug, 2024
Pakistan's Azra Farooq has been named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) at the Kings Cup Volleyball tournament in the Maldives.

Competing for MK Club, Azra's exceptional performance stood out throughout the tournament. She played a crucial role in securing victories for her Milton Keynes-based team in all four matches and was named the best player in each of those games, leading her team to the tournament title.

Individually, Azra earned six trophies, including four Player of the Match awards, one MVP award, and one Top 6 Player award.

Her accomplishments are a significant source of pride for both Azra and Pakistan’s women's volleyball community. Her success highlights the growing presence and capability of Pakistani women athletes on the global stage.

This marks Azra's second engagement with a club in the Maldives. Previously, she and Muqaddas Bukhari made history as the first Pakistani women to be signed by a volleyball club outside Pakistan when they joined Al-Fawz Club for the MZC Ladies' Cup.

