Search

PakistanTop News

Hammad Azhar resigns as PTI Punjab president

Web Desk
10:25 PM | 15 Aug, 2024
Hammad Azhar resigns as PTI Punjab president
Source: National Assembly

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar has once again resigned as the president of the party's Punjab chapter, citing his inability to access Imran Khan and restrictions on his movements as the primary reasons for his decision.

Azhar, who previously served as a federal minister during the PTI government, is currently in hiding due to fears of arrest, as he faces multiple charges related to the events of May 9. "Unfortunately, I do not have access to Imran Khan. I did not hold a press conference, nor did I make any deals, as my movement is very restricted, and I cannot go to Adiala [jail]," Azhar wrote on X.

He voiced several grievances, including being excluded from decision-making within PTI's Punjab organization. Azhar criticized the process, stating that "most of these decisions were based on lobbying" rather than merit. He also expressed concern over the limited access to and one-sided information being provided to the PTI founder.

Azhar pointed to the removal of Chaudhry Asghar as PTI's Lahore president as an example of this "lobbying," suggesting that those who sought Asghar's replacement succeeded by presenting "wrong facts" to Imran Khan.

He further claimed that after Asghar's nomination as Lahore president, some individuals began misleading Khan against him, despite Asghar's contributions to the party. Azhar emphasized that PTI leadership agreed with him that Asghar's removal and similar decisions were a result of Khan's limited access to accurate information.

Azhar also highlighted that Khan was not being informed about the struggles of PTI members in other regions. "In this situation, it is not possible for me, as Punjab president, to ignore merit and remove people who are performing and making sacrifices just because their voices cannot reach Khan sahab," he said.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:45 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Internet disruptions caused by firewall 'could cost Pakistani economy ...

11:05 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Pakistan becomes 2nd largest country after India as 3,968 companies ...

10:25 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Hammad Azhar resigns as PTI Punjab president

08:49 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

LHC again orders police to recover missing journalist Rana Shahid

08:43 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Pakistan reports 1st monkeypox case of 2024 in man who recently ...

07:50 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

1500 Prize Bond complete draw list of August 2024

Most viewed

09:05 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Rs1500 Prize Bond list August 2024; Check online draw result here

11:32 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa, ardent critic of coalition govt, kidnapped in ...

09:22 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Rs100 prize bond list August 2024 - Check Online Draw Results

06:29 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Fiverr flags Pakistani freelancers' gigs as unavailable amid internet ...

09:48 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Ex-Army Chiefs Raheel Sharif, Kayani attend COAS Asim Munir’s ...

01:26 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

CM Maryam Nawaz visits Arshad Nadeem’s home to present 10 Crore ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:45 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Internet disruptions caused by firewall 'could cost Pakistani economy $300 million'

Gold & Silver

02:25 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Gold registers slight decline in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 15 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 15, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Thursday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.6  for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.

British Pound rate stayed at 355.5 for buying, and 357.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.3 280.6
Euro EUR 303.7 305.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.55 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8 76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 183.9 187.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Baht THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: