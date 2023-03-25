Hajj 2023: Balloting date for applicants under Govt scheme announced

ISLAMABAD- The authorities have announced the date on which balloting for the successful Hajj applicants who opted the government’s scheme would take place.

The balloting to pick pilgrims under the government scheme would take place on April 5th this year. Designated banks across the country are receiving Hajj applications which will continue till March 31. These are HBL, UBL, NBP, MCB, Allied Bank, ZTBL, BoP, Meezan Bank, Bank Alfalah, Habib Metro Bank, Soneri Bank, Faysal Bank, Askari Bank, and Bank Al-Habib.

In this regard, some banks would stay open on March 25th and 26th as well (over the weekend) to let intending pilgrims submit the applications.

Pakistan’s quota for Hajj 2023 is 179,210 pilgrims. This is the first time that the government of Saudi Arabia has restored the number of pilgrims to pre-Covid levels.

It is to be highlighted that 50 percent quota has been reserved for Sponsorship scheme which is a special facility given to Hajj pilgrims seeking foreign exchange from abroad in the specific dollar account of the religious affairs ministry.

Under the scheme, overseas Pakistanis would be able to get exemption from the usual balloting process but depositing dollars from Pakistan is not allowed. This facility would be available on 'first come first serve' basis and is attracting number of pilgrims.

Moreover, three percent (2,688) of the total seats under the government Hajj scheme will be reserved for hardship cases like newborns or broken families.

Pilgrims who have performed Hajj in the last five are not eligible to apply in the regular Hajj scheme this year but Mahram of women going to Hajj for the first time will be exempt from this condition.

The Hajj will take place in June this year and the government of Saudi Arabia is finalizing the details for the biggest religious event of the kingdom.