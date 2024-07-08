Germany suspends visa services in this Pakistani city

KARACHI - The German Consulate in Karachi has temporarily halted its services, as confirmed by an official statement.

The consulate cited security reasons for the decision, confirming that visa operations would remain suspended for non-EU citizens until further notice. However, services for European citizens will continue uninterrupted.

The statement adds that already-issued visa for non-EU citizens can be picked up.

It is to be highlighted that there is no imminent security threat in Pakistan or Karachi; however, the decision seems to have been taken in the backdrop of the start of the holy month of Muharram in which processions are taken out.