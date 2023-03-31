Search

Want to study abroad for free? Consider these Canadian universities offering scholarships

31 Mar, 2023
TORONTO - Canada has become a much sought after destination for foreigners not only for work but also for higher studies and same is the reason why it attracts hundreds of students each year.

The universities in Canada also offer scholarships to foreign students who wish to upgrade their skills and in this regard tuition fee waiver is granted to international students pursuing undergraduate, graduate, or doctoral studies based on their academic achievements.

Following is a list of the Canadian universities which are offering scholarships to the students. 

York University

The university is also called YorkU or simply YU and is located in Toronto and offers multiple scholarship opportunities for international students. Over 50,000 students are enrolled in this public varsity.

The type of scholarships offered by the university include the York University Automatic Entrance Scholarships and the Global Leader of Tomorrow Award for International Students, along with other renowned scholarships such as the Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarship, Glendon International Excellence Scholarship, the Annie Demirjian’77 Scholarship, Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation Scholarship, and Ontario Graduate Scholarship.

The interesting aspect of these scholarships is that they are offered to the international students who wish to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs at York University.

Details regarding these scholarships can be seen here.

University of Toronto

This public research university is located in Toronto and was established by royal charter in 1827 as King’s College. 

This university awards scholarships to the students based on their academic background, experience, skills and other benchmarks. 

The university offers over CAD 106 million annually in thousands of student awards and additionally, the government-funded Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP) provides eligible candidates with a combination of loans and grants, ProPakistani reported.

The C. David Naylor University Scholarships (undergraduate awards) and the C. David Naylor University Fellowships (graduate awards) have been announced by the university.

The undergraduate scholarships are valued at $20,000 each while the C. David Naylor University Fellowships for graduate students will complement these scholarships. Valued at $30,000, the new prestigious fellowships support outstanding candidates from Atlantic Canadian provinces who are admitted to graduate programs across the University.

University of British Colombia

The University of British Columbia is a global centre for teaching, learning and research, and is consistently ranked among the top 20 public universities in the world.

The university was created in 1915 and has been catering to the international students for quite so long now. Statistically, it contributes $30 million annually to awards, scholarships, and other forms of financial support for international undergraduate students.

The varsity offers both merit-based and need-based scholarships and awards to Canadian and international students including International Major Entrance Scholarship and Outstanding International Student Award. 

Carleton University

Carleton University has one of the most generous scholarship and bursary programs in Canada and in 2022 more than 15,700 scholarships and bursaries totaling over $31.9 million were awarded to undergraduate students.

The university’s Carleton Capital Scholarship offers assistance to 13 students annually while Sprott School of Business Scholarships valued at $2,000 or $4,000 is also offered.

Moreover, Faculty of Engineering and Design Scholarships offers assistance to up to 60 scholarships, valued at $1,000 to $5,000 while Arthur Kroeger College National Scholarships caters to up to 10 scholarships to students entering the Bachelor of Public Affairs and Policy Management program.

Under the Collins Memorial Entrance Scholarships for Earth Sciences, two or more scholarships, valued at $1,000 to $4,000 are awarded to students entering the first year of an Earth Sciences program.

Saint Mary’s University

Saint Mary’s University is a public institution situated in Halifax, Nova Scotia and is providing scholarships, bursaries and awards totalling $15.7 million each year to students.

The university offers Renewable Entrance Scholarships and students accepted by the university for undergraduate studies with an admission average of 85% or higher will be automatically considered for Renewable Entrance Scholarships.

Besides other scholarships, the university also offers Alumni Golf Tournament Bursary which is for students who have successfully completed a minimum of one year of full-time studies at Saint Mary's University.

Moreover, the Durland Scholarships in Graduate Research is a university-wide, renewable graduate entrance scholarship program for research-based PhD and Master programs.

Not only that, Faculty Union Scholarship for Academic Excellence also assists students who have successfully completed a minimum of one year of studies at Saint Mary's University but they should have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.75.

