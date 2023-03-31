Sonya Hussyn shares first teaser of her new film ‘Daadal’

Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn is the perfect balance of beauty with brains as her flawless acting skills put her on the radar as one of the most sought out actresses in the country.

The Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida star is back with her impeccable acting skills and unmissable charm as the first teaser of her upcoming film “Daadal” has been released.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the first teaser of the film with a caption, “The character that challenged me as an actor- pleased to share my recent work with all of you as “HAYA BALOCH”. Here’s the first official trailer of my upcoming movie “Daadal”, releasing this Eid Ul Fitr.”

Produced by Neha Laaj, the project stars Mohsin Abbas Haider, Maira Khan, Adnan Shah Tipu, Shamoon Abbasi and Rizwan Jaffri.

On the work front, Sonya last appeared in the Eid telefilm Love Vaccine alongside Yasir Hussain and Farhan Saeed