Sonya Hussyn shares first teaser of her new film ‘Daadal’

Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn is the perfect balance of beauty with brains as her flawless acting skills put her on the radar as one of the most sought out actresses in the country.
The Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida star is back with her impeccable acting skills and unmissable charm as the first teaser of her upcoming film “Daadal” has been released.
Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the first teaser of the film with a caption, “The character that challenged me as an actor- pleased to share my recent work with all of you as “HAYA BALOCH”. Here’s the first official trailer of my upcoming movie “Daadal”, releasing this Eid Ul Fitr.”
Produced by Neha Laaj, the project stars Mohsin Abbas Haider, Maira Khan, Adnan Shah Tipu, Shamoon Abbasi and Rizwan Jaffri.
On the work front, Sonya last appeared in the Eid telefilm Love Vaccine alongside Yasir Hussain and Farhan Saeed
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 31, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.8
|286.6
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|309
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|347.5
|351
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.6
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.99
|761.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.25
|41.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.26
|41.51
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.22
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|925.67
|934.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.57
|177.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.34
|744.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.92
|78.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.25
|310.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Karachi
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Quetta
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Attock
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Multan
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
