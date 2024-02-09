Search

ad
Immigration

PIA gets back another plane from Indonesia after negotiations

Web Desk
11:00 PM | 9 Feb, 2024
PIA gets back another plane from Indonesia after negotiations

ISLAMABAD - The national carrier of the country has successfully retrieved another aircraft that was stuck in Indonesia for around 2 years.

In this regard, a special flight PK-9897 flew off from Jakarta and arrived in Bangkok on Wednesday for refueling before continuing its journey to Karachi.

The data from the Flight Radar's portal also confirms the arrival of the plane from Indonesia, weeks after a team of the carrier negotiated with the Indonesian authorities.

The matter had been lingering on for two years but the first aircraft was recovered in December last year after payment of $13 million. PIA has yet to confirm the arrival of the second plane officially and the details regarding the payment made in this regard.

The agreement is a result of talks between the high-level delegation of PIA and the federal government and the Indonesian side that happened in October.

A brief background of the dispute is that PIA’s two Airbus A320 aircraft had been parked in Jakarta since September 2021 due to a dispute with the leasing company.

The national carrier had initially returned the Airbus A320 planes to the leasing company in 2021 but the leasing company declined to accept the aircraft, asserting that they did not meet the specified criteria outlined in the contract.

The national carrier of Pakistan is facing multiple challenges at the moment and there have been demands for privatizing the national carrier due to its economic nonviability. Former Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique also stressed the importance of privatizing the carrier or else it would have to shut operations.

In the final days of the PDM regime, it was also decided to privatize loss-making Pakistan International Airlines during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization chaired by then Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The caretaker minister for Privatisation, Fawad Hassan Fawad has also advocated privatising the airline and a consultant has also been hired in this regard though the complete process would take a few months as the advisor has already submitted a comprehensive report in this regard.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

11:00 PM | 9 Feb, 2024

PIA gets back another plane from Indonesia after negotiations

10:42 PM | 9 Feb, 2024

Another African country announces visa-free entry: Details inside

10:30 PM | 9 Feb, 2024

Hajj 2024: Here's how to do biometric verification for performing ...

10:18 PM | 9 Feb, 2024

Hajj 2024: Check official list of verified private Hajj operators

12:07 AM | 9 Feb, 2024

New Zealand work visa scam: 200 companies banned to hire employees

11:49 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

Hong Kong toughens visa for foreigners with new risk assessment

Immigration

05:32 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Canada to discourage foreign workers with fresh legislation: Details ...

11:29 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

Another airport strike in Europe can disrupt your travel plan

03:12 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Thailand pushes for Schengen Visa exemptions as visa-free regime ...

11:05 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

India to end free movement regime with Myanmar

05:40 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Greece to toughen Golden Visa requirements: Details inside

Advertisement

Latest

11:00 PM | 9 Feb, 2024

PIA gets back another plane from Indonesia after negotiations

Gold & Silver Rate

02:57 PM | 9 Feb, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 9 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 9, 2024 (Friday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

On Friday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.4.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 9 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 281.65
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.4 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.68 751.68
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.09 39.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.35 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.87 59.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.12 171.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.13 26.43
Omani Riyal OMR 726.28 734.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.82 77.52
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.55 26.85
Swiss Franc CHF 321.35 323.85
Thai Bhat THB 7.81 7.96

Horoscope

08:05 AM | 9 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 9th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: