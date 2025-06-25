Visa-Free entry to UAE just got real for THESE Pakistani passport holders; full details here

ISLAMABAD – Travel to UAE from Paksitan without visa is possible but only for diplomatic and official passport holders, making travel between the two friendly nations easier than ever.

The announcement came during the Pakistan-UAE Joint Ministerial Commission, convened after a decade break, marking a renewed commitment to deeper and more dynamic bilateral ties.

During high-level interaction, both sides inked multiple MoUs focused on enhancing cooperation across critical sectors like trade, banking, healthcare, education, energy, and investment. A spokesperson from Pakistan’s Foreign Office confirmed that one of the MoUs involves the formation of a Joint Task Force that will not only streamline visa facilitation but also open new investment channels and improve economic collaboration between the two countries.

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar termed it productive as it reflects a strong mutual desire to take Pakistan-UAE relations to the next level. Two Muslim nations also agreed to collaborate on AI and the digital economy to unlock high-tech opportunities.

UAE Visa Rejection

Last year, UAE rejected over 50,000 visa applications from Pakistani nationals as part of stricter immigration measures. The move comes amid concerns over rising incidents of illegal activities involving Pakistani citizens, including begging.

Authorities now made police character certificates mandatory for Pakistani travelers. Over the past 16 months, more than 10,000 Pakistanis have been deported from the UAE including 4,740 former prisoners and 5,800 individuals facing criminal charges.