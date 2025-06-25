Gold prices in Pakistan move up amid upward global trend

KARACHI – Gold registered further gains on Wednesday in domestic market in line with rising global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers association showed per tola gold price moved up by Rs300 to settle at Rs354,065.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs237 with new rate reaching Rs304,068 in local market.

The bullion rates registered slight gains in international market where per ounce rates surged by $3 to climb to $3,330.

However, silver prices in Pakistan witnessed downward trend as per tola rates dipped to Rs3,764 after losing Rs26 while 10-gram was traded at Rs3,227 after a decline of Rs22.

A day earlier, gold rates in Pakistan witnessed sharp decline, in line with a major drop in international market. The price of gold per tola fell by Rs3,800, bringing the new rate down to Rs354,365.

The price of 10 grams of gold also dropped by Rs3,258, settling at Rs303,810. The latest dip follows Monday’s marginal decrease of Rs300 per tola, when the rate closed at Rs358,165.