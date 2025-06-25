Supreme Court cuts LLB duration to four years

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued an order to reduce the LLB program duration from five years to four years.

A 5-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan heard the Legal Education Reforms case in the Supreme Court.

The court also instructed the abolition of the “C-Law Test” for those who obtained legal education from abroad.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said that necessary steps should be taken to improve the standard of law colleges.

If there is any deficiency in S.M. Law College, it should be rectified instead of shutting the college down.

The college existed even before the creation of Pakistan. Later, the court adjourned the hearing indefinitely.

The LLB (Bachelor of Laws) program in Pakistan is an undergraduate law degree designed to prepare students for legal practice and public service.

Spanning four years after higher secondary education, the program covers subjects like constitutional law, criminal law, contract law, and jurisprudence.

Many universities and colleges across Pakistan offer the LLB under the regulations of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the Pakistan Bar Council.

Recent reforms aim to improve the quality of legal education, including curriculum updates and standardized testing.

The degree is essential for those seeking to become advocates, judges, or legal advisors in Pakistan.