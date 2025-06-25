Vape Shop owners get relief as Lahore High Court halts crackdown

LAHORE – Vape shops get relief on court orders amid legal battle as Lahore High Court grants temporary relief to business related to e-cigarettes and vaping devices.

Justice Anwar Hussain of Lahore High Court granted interim relief to vape product dealers across the region, ordering de-sealing of vape shops until further notice.

The court issued ordered while hearing of a petition filed by 74 vape dealers, including Vape Mall, challenging the recent crackdown on vape-related businesses. The court also restrained the provincial administration from taking any coercive action against these businesses during the interim period.

During the proceedings, law officer representing Punjab government failed to present a legal justification for sealing vape shops. He requested time to submit a detailed, clause-by-clause response and report from all parties involved.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court issued stay order and adjourned the hearing until July 3, 2025. The petition has named the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, and Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) as respondents.

The court’s decision provides temporary relief to vape product dealers amid growing regulatory scrutiny and enforcement actions by the provincial authorities.