Sana Yousuf’s killer confesses in court

ISLAMABAD – A 22-year-old Umar Hayat, who was arrested for the murder of 17-year-old social media influencer Sana Yousuf, has confessed to his crime in court.

He admitted that the killing was driven by anger and revenge after Sana refused to meet him.

According to media reports, Umar was presented before Judicial Magistrate Saad Nazir, where he recorded his confession under Section 164 of the Pakistan Penal Code. In his statement, he said he wanted to meet Sana, but her repeated refusals pushed him over the edge.

Umar explained that on his first visit to Sana’s home, he waited all day, but she refused to meet him and asked him to leave. He had even brought a birthday gift for her, which she rejected.

On June 2, Sana allegedly called him again, but the meeting again turned sour, which enraged him. Umar confessed that in a fit of rage, he forced his way into her home and shot her twice in the chest, killing her on the spot.

The incident occurred on the evening of June 2 and shocked the public, especially Sana’s followers on social media, many of whom expressed grief and outrage over the senseless killing.