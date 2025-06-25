Pakistan announces T20I series schedule against Bangladesh

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially announced the schedule for a three-match T20 International series against Bangladesh.

According to the statement, the Pakistan cricket team will depart for Bangladesh on July 16. All three matches will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka — the first on July 20, the second on July 22, and the final match on July 24.

Each match is scheduled to begin at 6 PM local time (5 PM Pakistan time).

The two sides recently faced off in a T20I series in Lahore, where Pakistan secured a clean sweep victory.

Meanwhile, discussions are ongoing between the PCB and Cricket West Indies regarding a proposed series. PCB has suggested converting the planned ODI series into T20 matches, aligning with the team’s focus on the T20 format ahead of the T20 World Cup and Asia Cup.

As per the current schedule, Pakistan and West Indies are expected to play three T20Is in the USA and three ODIs in the Caribbean.