Rizwan backs team selection for Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE – Pakistan’s ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan stated that the team will surely miss Saim Ayub in the Champions Trophy.

He emphasized that the squad was selected after careful consideration to form the best possible team.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Rizwan addressed the selection of Faheem Ashraf and Khushdil Shah, saying that players in top form should be prioritized, and both Faheem and Khushdil are currently performing well.

He added that dew could be a factor in Lahore, which is why they only considered Abrar Ahmed as a spinner.

Regarding Fakhar Zaman, Rizwan clarified that Fakhar was unwell, which is why he wasn’t included in the team, and there’s nothing more to it.