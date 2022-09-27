Aitchison College Junior National Tennis Championship: Triple crowns for Bilal, Abubakar

LAHORE – Bilal Asim and Abubakar Talha claimed three titles each in the Aitchison College Junior National Tennis Championship 2022 that concluded here at the Aitchison College Mall Road Lahore on Tuesday.

In the boys U-18 final, Bilal Asim of SICAS beat Farman Shakeel 3-6,6-4,4-0(Rtd). Bilal doubled his titles when he, partnering with Ahtesham Humayun, beat Farman Shakeel/ Ali Talha 7-5,6-0 in the boys U-18 doubles final. The rising star, Bilal, completed the hat-trick of titles when he outclassed Asad Zaman by 6-0, 6-2 in the boys U-16 final.

Talking to media after claiming a hat-trick of titles, Bilal Asim dedicated the first-ever grass court title to his mentor and coach Rashid Malik (Tamgh-e-Imtiaz), saying, "It was all due to able guidance and coaching of my coach Rashid Malik, who trained me well and transformed into a true champion. I am working very hard now and after dominating national junior circuit, I am keen to do well at Asian Level and win glories for the country."

Abubakar Talha of Wapda was another rising star, who grabbed three titles in the event. In the boys U-14 final, Abubakar Talha beat Omer Jawad 6-2,6-4 to claim the first title. He doubled his titles when he, partnering with Zohaib Afzal Malik, defeated Ameer Mazari and Muzamil Khan 5-4,5-3 in the boys U-14 doubles final. Abubakar, a shinning student of FG Middle School Mazhar Lines Lahore Cantt, completed the hat-trick of titles by beating Omer Jawad 6-4, 4-6, 10-7 in the boys U-12 final.

Zohaib Afzal Malik (LGS Phase V) also completed the brace of titles when he, partnering with Hamza Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon), outpaced the pair of Omer Jawad and Ismail Aftab by 4-2, 4-1 in the boys U-12 doubles final.

In the girls U-12 final, Bismel Zia clinched her maiden tennis title when she defeated spirited Hajra Suhail by 4-2,4-5,4-0. Bismel thanked her coach Rashid Malik and his assistant Amjad Farooq for their superb tennis lessons that helped her emerge as title winner in the national junior event.

In the girls U-18 final, Amna Ali Qayum of Islamabad beat Zahra Suleman 6-0, 6-2 to lift the title. In the boys/girls U-10 final, Rashid Ali Bachani beat Hajra Suhail 4-1, 4-0. In the boys/girls U-8, Ahsan Bari bagged gold medal, Mamnoon Bari silver and Daniyal Andullah bronze medal. In the boys/girls U-6, Soha Abdullah won the gold medal, Mamnoon Bari silver and Saeed Shafi bronze medal.

Principal Aitchison College Lahore Mr. Michael Thomson graced the concluding ceremony as chief and he, along with PLTA Secretary Mr. Rashid Malik, distributed prizes and shields among the winners in the presence of players, their families and tennis enthusiasts.

Rashid Malik thanked Principal Aitchison College Lahore Mr. Michael Thomson for his consecutive support for the junior development and continuously sponsoring this championship, where promising tennis players take part from across the country and take part in competitive event for the national titles.