New Zealand thump Pakistan by 73 runs to take lead in ODI series 1-0

NAPIER – New Zealand secured 73-run victory over Pakistan in the first match of the three-match ODI series at McLean Park. Chasing a challenging target of 345, Pakistan’s batting line-up faltered, ultimately being bowled out for 271 runs.
Kiwis, after winning the toss and opting to bat first, set a challenging target, raked in a solid foundation with significant contributions throughout their batting lineup. Despite some late wickets falling in the final overs, New Zealand managed to post a total that will require disciplined and aggressive batting from Pakistan to chase down.
Pakistani openers looked comfortable at the crease. The duo managed to rotate the strike well and capitalize on scoring opportunities. The middle-order will be crucial as Pakistan looks to accelerate and keep up with the required run rate.
The match is delicately poised, and with nearly half of their innings completed, Pakistan will be looking for steady partnerships and aggressive strokes to keep the chase on track. All eyes are now on the upcoming overs as the series opener continues to unfold in Napier.
Unwanted Record
The visitors faced tough start to their three-match ODI series against New Zealand at McLean Park on Saturday, setting an unwanted record in the process.
Pakistan’s bowling attack was unable to make any difference, giving away 43 extras in New Zealand’s innings in what is said to be third-highest number of extras conceded by Green Shirts in ODI match, with the previous record standing at 47 extras against New Zealand in 1999.
Akif Javed struck early, removing opener Will Young for just one run in the third over. He continued his strong debut by dismissing Nick Kelly for 15, reducing New Zealand to 33-2. Akif picked up another crucial wicket, sending Henry Nicholls back for 11, leaving the hosts reeling at 50-3.
Irfan Niazi then dismissed Mitchell for 76, but Chapman continued to dominate, reaching a career-best 132 off 111 balls before falling. Mohammad Abbas provided some late fireworks, scoring a rapid maiden ODI fifty off just 24 balls, taking New Zealand to 344/9 at the end of their innings.
With a daunting target ahead, Pakistan now faces an uphill battle to chase down 345 runs and level the series in the opening ODI.