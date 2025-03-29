New Zealand thump Pakistan by 73 runs to take lead in ODI series 1-0

NAPIER – New Zealand secured 73-run victory over Pakistan in the first match of the three-match ODI series at McLean Park. Chasing a challenging target of 345, Pakistan’s batting line-up faltered, ultimately being bowled out for 271 runs.

Former skipper Babar Azam was top scorer performer for Pakistan, top-scoring with a valiant 78 runs. Salman Agha contributed with a solid 58 runs, while Usman Khan also made a valuable 39. However, Pakistan struggled to build partnerships, and the target proved too steep for the visitors. New Zealand’s imposing total of 344-9, set earlier in the day, was built on strong performances from Mark Chapman, who scored a career-best 132, and Daryl Mitchell, who contributed 76 runs. The two put together a game-changing 199-run partnership, guiding the Kiwis to a formidable total. Pakistan’s bowlers did their best to stem the flow of runs, with Irfan Niazi claiming three wickets. However, New Zealand’s depth in batting proved decisive, with crucial contributions down the order. In response, Pakistan’s top order showed promise but failed to capitalize. Babar Azam and Salman Agha’s resistance was broken, and no other batsman could push the chase forward in a meaningful way. Despite a late push, Pakistan fell short by 73 runs. With the series now 1-0 in favor of New Zealand, Pakistan will need to regroup and come up with a stronger performance in the second ODI to stay alive in the series.

Unwanted Record

The visitors faced tough start to their three-match ODI series against New Zealand at McLean Park on Saturday, setting an unwanted record in the process.

Pakistan’s bowling attack was unable to make any difference, giving away 43 extras in New Zealand’s innings in what is said to be third-highest number of extras conceded by Green Shirts in ODI match, with the previous record standing at 47 extras against New Zealand in 1999.

Akif Javed struck early, removing opener Will Young for just one run in the third over. He continued his strong debut by dismissing Nick Kelly for 15, reducing New Zealand to 33-2. Akif picked up another crucial wicket, sending Henry Nicholls back for 11, leaving the hosts reeling at 50-3.

Irfan Niazi then dismissed Mitchell for 76, but Chapman continued to dominate, reaching a career-best 132 off 111 balls before falling. Mohammad Abbas provided some late fireworks, scoring a rapid maiden ODI fifty off just 24 balls, taking New Zealand to 344/9 at the end of their innings.

With a daunting target ahead, Pakistan now faces an uphill battle to chase down 345 runs and level the series in the opening ODI.