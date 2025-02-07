Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan’s jersey for Champions Trophy 2025 unveiled

LAHORE – The official kit for Pakistan’s national cricket team for the Champions Trophy was unveiled during the inauguration of newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium.

All national team players took the stage to showcase the new kit, which features a light green shirt and dark green trousers.

The ICC Champions Trophy is set to begin in Pakistan on February 19.

Hosts Pakistan will kick off their campaign the same day in Karachi against New Zealand, followed by a high-stakes clash against arch-rivals India on February 23 in Dubai.

Earlier, Pakistan’s ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan stated that the team would surely miss Saim Ayub in the Champions Trophy.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Rizwan addressed the selection of Faheem Ashraf and Khushdil Shah, saying that players in top form should be prioritized, and both Faheem and Khushdil are currently performing well.

He emphasized that the squad was selected after careful consideration to form the best possible team.

Star-studded opening ceremony for revamped Gaddafi Stadium today

