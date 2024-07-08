Search

Pakistani squash star Ashab Irfan seals victory against India in Kanso Open Championship

01:18 PM | 8 Jul, 2024
Pakistani squash star Ashab Irfan seals victory against India in Kanso Open Championship
Source: jahanzeb.masood/instagram

KARACHI – Pakistani squash player Ashab Irfan secured championship title at the Kanso Open Squash Championship in Houston, defeating India’s Veer Chotrani in a closely contested final.

The 20-year-old Ashab secured victory months after his rocking performance at the Rochester Proam tournament in the United States.

During the tournament, Irfan showcased impressive form, defeating Jorge Luis Gomez Dominguez of Mexico in a thrilling match to advance to the semifinals. He then overcame Canadian Liam Morrison in another intense battle to secure his spot in the final.

Indian player Chotrani advanced to final by defeating Mexico’s Alfredo Avila Vergara in a hard-fought semifinal match.

Irfan’s victory at Kanso tournament further cemented his status as a rising star in international squash and also underscored Pakistan’s talent in racket sport.

