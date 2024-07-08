Pakistani squash star Ashab Irfan seals victory against India in Kanso Open Championship

KARACHI – Pakistani squash player Ashab Irfan secured championship title at the Kanso Open Squash Championship in Houston, defeating India’s Veer Chotrani in a closely contested final.
The 20-year-old Ashab secured victory months after his rocking performance at the Rochester Proam tournament in the United States.
During the tournament, Irfan showcased impressive form, defeating Jorge Luis Gomez Dominguez of Mexico in a thrilling match to advance to the semifinals. He then overcame Canadian Liam Morrison in another intense battle to secure his spot in the final.
Indian player Chotrani advanced to final by defeating Mexico’s Alfredo Avila Vergara in a hard-fought semifinal match.
Irfan’s victory at Kanso tournament further cemented his status as a rising star in international squash and also underscored Pakistan’s talent in racket sport.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 8, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on first working day of the week.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.30
|297.80
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.50
|353.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.20
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|204.90
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.60
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.61
|916.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
