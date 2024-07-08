Pakistan approves nationwide Army deployment for Muharram security

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan has decided to deploy armed forces across Pakistan as part of security measures for holy month of Muharram.

A notification issued by Interior Ministry said army has been deployed across the country under Article 245. The government also issued orders for army deployment, stating that the forces will be deployed to assist the civil administration.

Interior Ministry also issued directives to all four provinces, GB, and Azad Kashmir. The deployment of armed forces is being carried out at the request of the provincial governments, as well as the governments of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The notification said the nationwide deployment aims to assist in maintaining law and order and ensuring security in these regions.

During this period, security forces will be able to take control of any area at the behest of the civil administration.