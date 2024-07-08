Search

Ireland tightens visa requirements for two countries

Web Desk
03:39 PM | 8 Jul, 2024
DUBLIN - The authorities in Ireland have tightened the visa requirement for citizens from South Africa and Botswana.

Starting Wednesday, travelers from these two countries will need to obtain visas before visiting Ireland, as announced by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee.

In addition to the visa requirement for entry, individuals from these countries planning to transit through Ireland en route to another destination must also secure a transit visa in a visible departure from the earlier practice.

Minister McEntee described the decision as a carefully considered measure aimed at aligning Ireland more closely with the Schengen Area's visa policies concerning these nations.

The Department of Justice highlighted a notable influx of International Protection applicants from South Africa and Botswana in recent years. Interestingly, both countries are categorized as safe countries of origin for these purposes, yet they remain exempt from visa requirements until now.

it is to be highlighted that to facilitate a smooth transition, temporary arrangements will be in place until August 9 for nationals of South Africa and Botswana who have already made travel plans to Ireland.

To handle the anticipated increase in visa applications following the recent changes, the Dublin Visa Office will establish a dedicated ‘South Africa desk’.  Meanwhile, three Visa Application Centres (VACs) will also be established in South Africa through the service provider Global VFS.

The changes would not affect holders of diplomatic passports from South Africa and Irish diplomats mutually, who are still exempted from visas. 

