Ireland tightens visa requirements for two countries

DUBLIN - The authorities in Ireland have tightened the visa requirement for citizens from South Africa and Botswana.
Starting Wednesday, travelers from these two countries will need to obtain visas before visiting Ireland, as announced by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee.
In addition to the visa requirement for entry, individuals from these countries planning to transit through Ireland en route to another destination must also secure a transit visa in a visible departure from the earlier practice.
Minister McEntee described the decision as a carefully considered measure aimed at aligning Ireland more closely with the Schengen Area's visa policies concerning these nations.
The Department of Justice highlighted a notable influx of International Protection applicants from South Africa and Botswana in recent years. Interestingly, both countries are categorized as safe countries of origin for these purposes, yet they remain exempt from visa requirements until now.
it is to be highlighted that to facilitate a smooth transition, temporary arrangements will be in place until August 9 for nationals of South Africa and Botswana who have already made travel plans to Ireland.
To handle the anticipated increase in visa applications following the recent changes, the Dublin Visa Office will establish a dedicated ‘South Africa desk’. Meanwhile, three Visa Application Centres (VACs) will also be established in South Africa through the service provider Global VFS.
The changes would not affect holders of diplomatic passports from South Africa and Irish diplomats mutually, who are still exempted from visas.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 8, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on first working day of the week.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.30
|297.80
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.50
|353.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.20
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|204.90
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.60
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.61
|916.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.