Kenyan court declares killing of Arshad Sharif unconstitutional, illegal

Web Desk
04:02 PM | 8 Jul, 2024
Kenyan court declares killing of Arshad Sharif unconstitutional, illegal

The Kenyan High Court has ruled that the killing of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was unconstitutional and illegal.

The court has ordered a compensation of Rs21.7 million to be paid to Arshad Sharif's family.

The court stated that Sharif's killing was not a result of mistaken identity.

The Kenyan High Court has also directed criminal proceedings against the police officers and personnel involved in the shooting.

Investigations have begun concerning two brothers connected to the Arshad Sharif case, with travel records obtained.

The court's decision highlighted that the government entities named in the petition cannot shirk their responsibilities.

In response to the Kenyan court's ruling, Arshad Sharif's widow remarked that while justice has been served in Kenya, it is still awaited in Pakistan.

It is noteworthy that on October 23, 2022, Arshad Sharif was shot in the head by police on the Magadi Highway in Nairobi, Kenya.

Initially, Kenyan police attributed the incident to mistaken identity, but contradictions emerged in their stance during the investigation.

Police initially claimed they were present to recover a kidnapped child, while local investigators suggested that the bullet impacts on the vehicle did not indicate a shooting at a moving car.

Meanwhile, Khurram, who was driving Sharif's car during the incident, stated that they had driven to the village of Tipasi, about half an hour away from the crime scene.

