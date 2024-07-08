BCCI retains Rohit Sharma as captain for ODIs and Tests

Board of Cricket for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah, announced that Rohit Sharma would continue as captain for both One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Test formats.

Jay Shah stated, "Our next targets are the Champions Trophy and the World Test Championship. I am confident that under Rohit Sharma's leadership, India will win both events."

Jay Shah added that in the past year, India played in three major finals under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy and won the T20 World Cup. "I dedicate the T20 World Cup victory to Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja," he said.

It is noteworthy that following the T20 World Cup victory, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirement from the T20 format.

He further mentioned that after the T20 World Cup, the Indian team will also deliver outstanding performances in the Champions Trophy and the World Test Championship under Rohit Sharma’s leadership.