BCCI retains Rohit Sharma as captain for ODIs and Tests

Board of Cricket for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah, announced that Rohit Sharma would continue as captain for both One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Test formats.
Jay Shah stated, "Our next targets are the Champions Trophy and the World Test Championship. I am confident that under Rohit Sharma's leadership, India will win both events."
Jay Shah added that in the past year, India played in three major finals under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy and won the T20 World Cup. "I dedicate the T20 World Cup victory to Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja," he said.
It is noteworthy that following the T20 World Cup victory, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirement from the T20 format.
He further mentioned that after the T20 World Cup, the Indian team will also deliver outstanding performances in the Champions Trophy and the World Test Championship under Rohit Sharma’s leadership.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 8, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on first working day of the week.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.30
|297.80
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.50
|353.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.20
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|204.90
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.60
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.61
|916.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
