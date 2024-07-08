PM Shehbaz launches initiative for solarizing agricultural tubewells in Balochistan

QUETTA – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has unveiled a major initiative to solarize agricultural tubewells in Balochistan, with a formal agreement signed today in Quetta between the federal and Balochistan governments.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by Federal Ministers, the Governor of Balochistan, the Chief Minister of Balochistan, and members of the provincial cabinet, attended the signing ceremony.
In his remarks, the prime minister announced that around 28,000 agricultural tubewells in Balochistan will be converted from electricity to solar energy through a collaboration between the federal government and the Balochistan government.
The project, estimated to cost 55 billion rupees, will be funded 70% by the federal government, with the remaining 30% provided by the Balochistan government.
Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfaraz Bugti assured that the solarization process will be completed within three months. This initiative is expected to save approximately 90 billion rupees annually and provide uninterrupted water supply to farmers in Balochistan.
The prime minister highlighted that this initiative is part of a broader plan to solarize one million agricultural tube wells nationwide, aiming to save 3.5 billion dollars annually spent on imported fuel.
Shehbaz Sharif also mentioned joint efforts for Balochistan’s development, including a 10% quota for Balochistan students for government-funded professional training in China in the agriculture sector. Additionally, a similar 10% quota is reserved for training in Information Technology under the Chinese company Huawei.
He emphasized the role of Balochistan’s educated and skilled youth in provincial and national development.
Funds have been allocated in the federal budget for establishing Danish Schools in Balochistan, reflecting a commitment to education, he added.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed confidence in the continuous efforts of Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, and the provincial cabinet towards the province’s prosperity. He reaffirmed his dedication to advancing Balochistan’s development.
