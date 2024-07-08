Pakistan bans drone cameras for Muharram processions

ISLAMABAD – The government has imposed a nationwide ban on using drones for security purposes during Muharram processions and gatherings from 1st to 10th.

However, decisions regarding internet or mobile phone shutdowns will be made in consultation with the respective provinces based on security concerns.

According to media reports, an important meeting on maintaining law and order during Muharram across the country was chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the Ministry of Interior. The meeting reviewed the security plan for Muharram in all provinces, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad in detail.

The meeting decided to ban the use of drones for security during processions and gatherings from 1st to 10th Muharram across the country. Decisions on internet or mobile phone shutdowns will be taken in consultation with the respective provinces, considering security concerns.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that shutting down the internet or mobile phones causes inconvenience to the public, and decisions should be based on ground realities and the security situation. He assured that the federal government would provide all possible cooperation to maintain peace in the provinces, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad.

Naqvi emphasized meeting the security needs of the provinces, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, preparing a preemptive plan for processions and gatherings in anticipation of rain, and implementing strict checks at entry and exit points. Processions and gatherings will be monitored via cameras.

The interior minister stressed adherence to the code of conduct and focusing on the security of mosques, imambargahs, and other places of worship. The IGs of police and Secretaries of Interior from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad briefed on the peace plan for Muharram.

The meeting included the Federal Secretary of Interior, Federal Secretary of Religious Affairs, Chairman CDA, IG Islamabad Police, senior officials from the Ministry of Interior, and law enforcement agencies.

Chief Secretaries, IGs of police, Secretaries of Interior from all provinces, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Commandants of the Frontier Constabulary, Frontier Corps Balochistan North-South, and senior law enforcement officials participated in the meeting via video link.