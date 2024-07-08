Rain brings relief from scorching heat in Karachi

KARACHI – Karachi experienced a much-needed respite as heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds, brought relief to various areas of the city.

Dark clouds have covered several areas of Karachi, and rain has begun.

Rain is falling in areas around the Super Highway, as well as in Malir, Memon Goth, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, and Gulshan-e-Maymar, accompanied by strong winds.

In Surjani Town, various locations are experiencing black clouds and dusty strong winds.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, different areas are witnessing light to heavy rain, leading to power outages in several regions as the rain started.