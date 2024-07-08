Punjab approves solar panels for consumers using up to 500 units of electricity

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has called a cabinet meeting on Tuesday to approve the ‘Roshan Gharana’ programme, aimed at providing solar panels to the public.
The Punjab cabinet is expected to officially endorse the solar panel distribution project.
Under this initiative, the Punjab government will provide solar systems to millions of consumers using 50 to 500 units of electricity. The government will cover 90% of the cost of the solar panels, while the remaining 10% will be paid by the consumers. The solar panels will be provided to consumers on easy installments over five years.
During the winter months, the installments for the solar panels will be relatively lower. The panels will be supplied exclusively by the government, and a tariff will be established to determine the rate between electricity from the public grid and solar panels based on the consumer's needs.
The ‘Roshan Gharana’ program is being launched to address rising electricity costs and the ongoing energy crisis.
Maryam Nawaz stated that the poorest households would receive solar systems in the first phase according to a transparent process. She emphasized that the government would not abandon the people during difficult times.
Maryam Nawaz mentioned that efforts were underway to shield the public from the adverse effects of past devastations, assuring that in five years, citizens would no longer face the current challenges.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 8, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on first working day of the week.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.30
|297.80
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.50
|353.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.20
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|204.90
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.60
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.61
|916.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.