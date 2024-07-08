Punjab approves solar panels for consumers using up to 500 units of electricity

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has called a cabinet meeting on Tuesday to approve the ‘Roshan Gharana’ programme, aimed at providing solar panels to the public.

The Punjab cabinet is expected to officially endorse the solar panel distribution project.

Under this initiative, the Punjab government will provide solar systems to millions of consumers using 50 to 500 units of electricity. The government will cover 90% of the cost of the solar panels, while the remaining 10% will be paid by the consumers. The solar panels will be provided to consumers on easy installments over five years.

During the winter months, the installments for the solar panels will be relatively lower. The panels will be supplied exclusively by the government, and a tariff will be established to determine the rate between electricity from the public grid and solar panels based on the consumer's needs.

The ‘Roshan Gharana’ program is being launched to address rising electricity costs and the ongoing energy crisis.

Maryam Nawaz stated that the poorest households would receive solar systems in the first phase according to a transparent process. She emphasized that the government would not abandon the people during difficult times.

Maryam Nawaz mentioned that efforts were underway to shield the public from the adverse effects of past devastations, assuring that in five years, citizens would no longer face the current challenges.