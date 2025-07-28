Monsoon Alert: Flood Warnings issued for THESE Punjab districts ahead of upcoming rains

LAHORE – Punjab and parts of Pakistan brace for another Monsoon spell as the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) sounded an alarm across as the fifth and most intense monsoon spell of the season begins today, with heavy rainfall expected to continue until July 31.

PDMA spokesperson said widespread showers are forecast to affect most districts in region, starting Monday evening. The monsoon system is expected to bring persistent rainfall to several key regions, increasing the risk of flooding in vulnerable areas.

Districts at Risk

Rawalpindi

Murree

Galyat

Attock

Chakwal

Mandi Bahauddin

Hafizabad

Gujrat

Jhelum

Gujranwala

Lahore

Faisalabad

Sialkot

Narowal

Toba Tek Singh

Jhang

Sargodha

Mianwali

DG Khan

Bahawalpur

Bahawalnagar

Multan

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia warned that the rainfall in upper catchment areas could lead to a sharp rise in river levels, particularly in the Ravi, Jhelum, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers. He confirmed that the Indus River at Taunsa is already experiencing a medium-level flood, with water discharge recorded at 410,000 cusecs. Low-level flooding has also been observed at Tarbela, Kalabagh, and Chashma points along the Indus River.

All deputy commissioners have been instructed to remain in the field and strictly enforce Section 144 around rivers, canals, and other waterways to prevent public access and ensure safety.

Officials also ordered increased patrolling in flood-prone areas and directed relevant authorities, including WASA, Rescue 1122, and local administrations, to remain on high alert.

He stressed need for rapid drainage in low-lying areas and ensured that all chokepoints are manned with proper machinery and staff. Disposal stations are to remain operational with standby generators ready for use.