Pakistan head coach Gary Kirsten, Azhar Mehmood arrive in Lahore

LAHORE – Gary Kirsten, the white-ball head coach of the Pakistan cricket team, along with assistant coach Azhar Mehmood, has arrived in Lahore.
The coaches are set to meet Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Syed Mohsin Naqvi. The discussion will primarily focus on Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the recently concluded T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies, among other related matters.
Three days ago, Gary Kirsten and selector Wahab Riaz submitted their tour reports to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi following Pakistan's early exit from the tournament after just three games. Particularly, the team’s losses to India and the inexperienced USA sparked significant criticism back home.
The selection committee's decisions, especially the exclusion of specialist leg spinner Abrar Ahmad and the persistent inclusion of Shadab Khan despite his poor form, have been heavily scrutinized by fans and pundits alike.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 8, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on first working day of the week.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.30
|297.80
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.50
|353.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.20
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|204.90
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.60
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.61
|916.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.