Pakistan head coach Gary Kirsten, Azhar Mehmood arrive in Lahore

LAHORE – Gary Kirsten, the white-ball head coach of the Pakistan cricket team, along with assistant coach Azhar Mehmood, has arrived in Lahore.

The coaches are set to meet Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Syed Mohsin Naqvi. The discussion will primarily focus on Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the recently concluded T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies, among other related matters.

Three days ago, Gary Kirsten and selector Wahab Riaz submitted their tour reports to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi following Pakistan's early exit from the tournament after just three games. Particularly, the team’s losses to India and the inexperienced USA sparked significant criticism back home.

The selection committee's decisions, especially the exclusion of specialist leg spinner Abrar Ahmad and the persistent inclusion of Shadab Khan despite his poor form, have been heavily scrutinized by fans and pundits alike.