Imad Wasim announces retirement from international cricket again

Imad Wasim Announces Retirement From International Cricket Again

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s all-rounder Imad Wasim has once again announced his retirement from international cricket.

In a message shared on the photo and video-sharing app Instagram, Imad wrote, “After much contemplation, I have decided to retire from international cricket. Representing Pakistan has been the greatest honor of my life.”

He further stated in his post that he would continue playing domestic and franchise cricket.

“Representing Pakistan on the world stage has been the greatest honor of my life, and every moment wearing the green jersey has been unforgettable,” he said

“Your unwavering support, love, and passion have always been my biggest strength. From the highs to the lows, your encouragement has pushed me to give my best for our beloved country.”

“While this chapter comes to an end, I look forward to continuing my journey in cricket through domestic and franchise cricket, and I hope to keep entertaining you all in new ways,” he said.

Last year in November, Imad had announced his retirement from international cricket. However, he took back his decision in March 2024 after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) asked him to rejoin for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Imad Wasim bids farewell to international cricket

