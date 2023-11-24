Search

Imad Wasim bids farewell to international cricket

08:00 PM | 24 Nov, 2023
Source: File Photo

KARACHI - Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim announced on Friday retirement from international cricket.

He shared the development on his X handle.

“In recent days I have been doing a lot of thinking about my international career and I have come to the conclusion that now is the right time for me to announce my retirement from international cricket,” he wrote. 

He thanked the PCB for all their support over the years, adding that it has truly been an honour to represent Pakistan. 

“Each of my 121 appearances across the ODI and T201 formats was a dream come true. It's an exciting time for Pakistan cricket going forwards with new coaches and leadership incoming. I wish all involved every success and I look forward to watching the team excel,” he added. 

He also thanked the Pakistan fans for always supporting him with such passion. “A final thank you to my family and friends who have been so important in helping me achieve at the highest level. I now look forward to focussing on the next stage of my playing career away from the international stage,” he concluded.

