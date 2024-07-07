PCB begins comprehensive fitness trials for cricketers

Under the directives of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, a comprehensive fitness testing initiative for cricketers has commenced. This groundbreaking move aims to prioritize fitness at all levels, ensuring players meet rigorous standards before participating in tournaments.
In response to Chairman Naqvi's directives, fitness tests have been initiated at the district level. These trials, held prior to the inter-district tournaments, involve four specific tests designed to thoroughly assess the players' fitness.
Chairman Naqvi has underscored the introduction of additional tests at the regional level. Only those players who successfully pass these fitness trials will be eligible to join the fitness camps. Based on performances in the inter-district tournament, 22 players have been selected for further training, which will focus on fielding, fitness, and technique. Over the next 45 days, a total of 101 training camps will be organized across the country.
"This is the first time in our nation's history that fitness camps are being held at the district level," stated Chairman Naqvi. "Fitness is our top priority, and we are committed to conducting fitness trials at every level. We are taking concrete steps to ensure complete transparency and merit in these trials and camps."
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 7, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on last day of the week.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.30
|297.80
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.50
|353.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.20
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|204.90
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.60
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.61
|916.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
