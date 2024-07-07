Search

PCB begins comprehensive fitness trials for cricketers

04:40 PM | 7 Jul, 2024
pakistani cricket team

Under the directives of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, a comprehensive fitness testing initiative for cricketers has commenced. This groundbreaking move aims to prioritize fitness at all levels, ensuring players meet rigorous standards before participating in tournaments.

In response to Chairman Naqvi's directives, fitness tests have been initiated at the district level. These trials, held prior to the inter-district tournaments, involve four specific tests designed to thoroughly assess the players' fitness.

Chairman Naqvi has underscored the introduction of additional tests at the regional level. Only those players who successfully pass these fitness trials will be eligible to join the fitness camps. Based on performances in the inter-district tournament, 22 players have been selected for further training, which will focus on fielding, fitness, and technique. Over the next 45 days, a total of 101 training camps will be organized across the country.

"This is the first time in our nation's history that fitness camps are being held at the district level," stated Chairman Naqvi. "Fitness is our top priority, and we are committed to conducting fitness trials at every level. We are taking concrete steps to ensure complete transparency and merit in these trials and camps."

04:40 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

