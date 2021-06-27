International climbers arrive in Pakistan for K2 expedition

ISLAMABAD – An international mountaineering outfit, comprising 20 climbers, has reached Pakistan to summit K2, the world’s second highest mountain, and Broad Peak.

Alpine Club of Pakistan said that 10 Nepalese, five British, four US and one Ukrainian national are part of the expedition organized by the US-based boutique mountain guide service, Madison Mountaineering.

The team led by renowned US mountaineer Garrett Christian Madison proceeded to Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday.