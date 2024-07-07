Student arrested for stabbing teacher to death after being scolded

INDIA - In a tragic incident, an 11th-grade student in Assam, India, fatally stabbed his chemistry teacher after being reprimanded for poor academic performance.

The incident took place when Rajesh, the chemistry teacher, scolded the student in front of the entire class for his unsatisfactory performance and instructed him to bring his parents to the school.

According to media reports, the student, angered by the public reprimand, returned to the classroom later that afternoon in casual clothes. When the teacher asked him to leave, the student attacked him with a knife, inflicting fatal injuries.

Other students in the school immediately informed the administration. The severely injured teacher was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have arrested the student and have begun legal proceedings.