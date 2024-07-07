Student arrested for stabbing teacher to death after being scolded

INDIA - In a tragic incident, an 11th-grade student in Assam, India, fatally stabbed his chemistry teacher after being reprimanded for poor academic performance.
The incident took place when Rajesh, the chemistry teacher, scolded the student in front of the entire class for his unsatisfactory performance and instructed him to bring his parents to the school.
According to media reports, the student, angered by the public reprimand, returned to the classroom later that afternoon in casual clothes. When the teacher asked him to leave, the student attacked him with a knife, inflicting fatal injuries.
Other students in the school immediately informed the administration. The severely injured teacher was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police have arrested the student and have begun legal proceedings.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 7, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on last day of the week.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.30
|297.80
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.50
|353.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.20
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|204.90
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.60
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.61
|916.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.