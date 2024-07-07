Chicken prices skyrocket in Lahore following budget 2024-25

As with the rest of the country, the effects of the 2024-25 budget are being keenly felt in Punjab's capital, Lahore.
The soaring prices of essential commodities, particularly chicken, have left the public reeling. According to Express News, the cost of packaged milk has seen a staggering increase, with chicken prices following suit.
Sources from Bolton Market report that within a single day, chicken prices have surged by 37 rupees per kilogram, bringing the new price to 421 rupees per kilogram.
Poultry traders and dealers are predicting further price hikes in the coming days, attributing the surge to new taxes imposed by the government in the latest budget.
The Traders Association has voiced their concerns, stating that chicken, much like beef and mutton, is becoming unaffordable for the average person. They criticized the budget for imposing unjust taxes and completely ignoring their recommendations.
This situation underscores the growing financial burden on citizens as the cost of living continues to rise sharply in the wake of the new budget.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 7, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on last day of the week.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.30
|297.80
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.50
|353.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.20
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|204.90
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.60
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.61
|916.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
