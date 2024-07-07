Search

Chicken prices skyrocket in Lahore following budget 2024-25

05:41 PM | 7 Jul, 2024
chicken prices in lahore

As with the rest of the country, the effects of the 2024-25 budget are being keenly felt in Punjab's capital, Lahore.

The soaring prices of essential commodities, particularly chicken, have left the public reeling. According to Express News, the cost of packaged milk has seen a staggering increase, with chicken prices following suit.

Sources from Bolton Market report that within a single day, chicken prices have surged by 37 rupees per kilogram, bringing the new price to 421 rupees per kilogram.

Poultry traders and dealers are predicting further price hikes in the coming days, attributing the surge to new taxes imposed by the government in the latest budget.

The Traders Association has voiced their concerns, stating that chicken, much like beef and mutton, is becoming unaffordable for the average person. They criticized the budget for imposing unjust taxes and completely ignoring their recommendations.

This situation underscores the growing financial burden on citizens as the cost of living continues to rise sharply in the wake of the new budget.

