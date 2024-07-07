Police raid Omar Ayub’s residence in Islamabad 

ISLAMABAD – Mianwali Police, along with Islamabad Police, raided the home of Opposition Leader in National Assembly and PTI leader Omar Ayub but failed to arrest him as he was not at home.

The police raided Omar Ayub's residence in F-10 in Islamabad.

It is noteworthy that the police are seeking the arrest of Omar Ayub in connection with a terrorism case, and the Sargodha Anti-Terrorism Court has issued warrants for his arrest.

On the other hand, Omar Ayub stated that the Anti-Terrorism Court in Sargodha issued bailable arrest warrants against him, leading to a raid by Islamabad and Mianwali police at his house.

The opposition leader commented that the federal and provincial government agencies and Form 47’s enforcers want to arrest the opposition leader. He clarified that their struggle would continue until the founder of PTI became the Prime Minister.