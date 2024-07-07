Police raid Omar Ayub’s residence in Islamabad 

ISLAMABAD – Mianwali Police, along with Islamabad Police, raided the home of Opposition Leader in National Assembly and PTI leader Omar Ayub but failed to arrest him as he was not at home.
The police raided Omar Ayub's residence in F-10 in Islamabad.
It is noteworthy that the police are seeking the arrest of Omar Ayub in connection with a terrorism case, and the Sargodha Anti-Terrorism Court has issued warrants for his arrest.
On the other hand, Omar Ayub stated that the Anti-Terrorism Court in Sargodha issued bailable arrest warrants against him, leading to a raid by Islamabad and Mianwali police at his house.
The opposition leader commented that the federal and provincial government agencies and Form 47’s enforcers want to arrest the opposition leader. He clarified that their struggle would continue until the founder of PTI became the Prime Minister.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 7, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on last day of the week.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.30
|297.80
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.50
|353.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.20
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|204.90
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.60
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.61
|916.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.