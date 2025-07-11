Pakistan hockey team pulls out of Asia Cup in India over security threats

LAHORE – Following threats from extremist groups in India, Pakistan has decided not to send its national hockey team to participate in the upcoming Asia Cup tournament there.

According to government sources, the decision was made due to growing security concerns. The sources emphasized that Pakistan has always kept sports above politics, but regretted that India has politicized sports and turned them into a controversial issue.

They further stated that Indian media is spreading hate against Pakistan, while extremist organizations in India are openly threatening the Pakistani hockey team.

Given these serious security concerns, officials concluded that it is not safe to send the players to India.