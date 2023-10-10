Search

Study Abroad: France to organise 2nd edition of 'Choose France Pakistan – Education Tour' in Lahore, Karachi next week

05:07 PM | 10 Oct, 2023
Study Abroad: France to organise 2nd edition of 'Choose France Pakistan – Education Tour' in Lahore, Karachi next week

Following the success of the First edition in Lahore and Islamabad, the “Choose France Pakistan – Education Tour” is back in 2023 to explore Lahore and Karachi. 

The programme includes wide range of fields such as management, engineering, humanities, finance, business and sciences. Eleven top-notch French universities are part of the delegation, such as Sciences Po Paris, Centrale Nantes and EDHEC. 

“Choose France Pakistan – Education Tour” is a government initiative from France, organised by the French Embassy in Pakistan, Campus France Pakistan and their local partners, in order to promote studying in France. 

The 2 Education fairs to be organised in Lahore (October 17) and Karachi (October 19) will give the opportunity to students to interact directly with the French universities, learn more about the 1700 programmes taught in English at the Bachelor and Master levels, and get details about the 183 scholarship programmes available for Pakistani students. This year, 4 French business schools are part of the delegation.

According to the latest Financial Times’ world rankings, French business schools are still topping the ranking. 

For example, the four best Masters in Finance pre-experience 2023 are French; among the five best Masters in Management 2023, three are French, including the one ranked #1. 

For MBA and Executive education, a French institution is ranked in top position: INSEAD, an institution with a large alumni network in Pakistan. During this “Choose France Pakistan – Education Tour”, French delegates will also visit Pakistani universities to discuss partnership opportunities to strengthen the academic cooperation between France and Pakistan in the area of business & management, sciences & engineering and social & political sciences.

Facebook Comments

