Study Abroad: France to organise 2nd edition of 'Choose France Pakistan – Education Tour' in Lahore, Karachi next week

Following the success of the First edition in Lahore and Islamabad, the “Choose France Pakistan – Education Tour” is back in 2023 to explore Lahore and Karachi.
The programme includes wide range of fields such as management, engineering, humanities, finance, business and sciences. Eleven top-notch French universities are part of the delegation, such as Sciences Po Paris, Centrale Nantes and EDHEC.
“Choose France Pakistan – Education Tour” is a government initiative from France, organised by the French Embassy in Pakistan, Campus France Pakistan and their local partners, in order to promote studying in France.
The 2 Education fairs to be organised in Lahore (October 17) and Karachi (October 19) will give the opportunity to students to interact directly with the French universities, learn more about the 1700 programmes taught in English at the Bachelor and Master levels, and get details about the 183 scholarship programmes available for Pakistani students. This year, 4 French business schools are part of the delegation.
According to the latest Financial Times’ world rankings, French business schools are still topping the ranking.
For example, the four best Masters in Finance pre-experience 2023 are French; among the five best Masters in Management 2023, three are French, including the one ranked #1.
For MBA and Executive education, a French institution is ranked in top position: INSEAD, an institution with a large alumni network in Pakistan. During this “Choose France Pakistan – Education Tour”, French delegates will also visit Pakistani universities to discuss partnership opportunities to strengthen the academic cooperation between France and Pakistan in the area of business & management, sciences & engineering and social & political sciences.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 10, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.65
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.1
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176.25
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.51
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs200,000 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 171,470.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Karachi
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Islamabad
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Peshawar
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Quetta
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Sialkot
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Attock
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Gujranwala
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Jehlum
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Multan
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Gujrat
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Nawabshah
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Chakwal
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Hyderabad
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Nowshehra
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Sargodha
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Faisalabad
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Mirpur
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
