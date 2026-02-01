Pakistan set Australia 208-run target in third T20I

LAHORE – Pakistan have set Australia a target of 208 runs to win the the third T20 match.

In the third and final T20 of the series at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia.

Batting first, Pakistan scored 207 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Saim Ayub scored 56 and Babar Azam 50 runs, while Shadab Khan contributed 46, Fakhar Zaman 10, captain Salman Agha 5, Khawaja Nafi 21, and Mohammad Nawaz 5 runs.

It is worth noting that Pakistan already hold a 2–0 lead in the three-match series.

With both teams now tied 14-14 in T20I history, the stakes have never been higher. Pakistan, riding high on momentum and eyeing the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, will look to dominate with a star-studded lineup led by Babar Azam. Meanwhile, the Aussies, including captain Mitchell Marsh, face mounting pressure to turn their fortunes around.