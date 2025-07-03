Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal to PKR – 3 July

KARACHI – Currency market opened today with US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound maintaining strong positions against Pakistani Rupee.

As per latest rates, US Dollar continues to dominate trading, with a buying rate of Rs285 and a [selling rate of Rs286.4. Euro followed closely, trading at Rs336 (buying) and Rs338.6 (selling), while UK Pound Sterling remained the highest among major currencies, quoted at Rs391.5 (buying) and Rs394.5 (selling).

UAE Dirham remained at Rs77.7 for buying and Rs78.1 for selling, and Saudi Riyal stood at Rs76.05 buying and Rs76.4 selling.