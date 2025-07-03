Swift, Alto, Cultus New Prices in Pakistan from July 2025 after Additional Taxes

KARACHI – Pak Suzuki Motor Company sharply increased prices of all its vehicles as hike comes directly on heels of new tax measures introduced in Pakistan’s Federal Budget 2025–26, and it’s the customers who are bearing brunt.

From July 1, all Suzuki model are now costs more as company blames the spike on increased Sales Tax, a newly introduced NEV Levy, and other government-imposed duties. While the new prices include Federal Excise Duty (FED) and Sales Tax, Advance Income Tax is still not part of the final bill — meaning buyers could face additional costs on delivery.

Suzuki said price jumps are not due to higher production costs and they are result of tax burdens passed down by the government.

Suzuki New Prices in Pakistan 2025

Model Old Price New Price Increase Alto VXR Rs2,827,000 Rs2,994,861 Rs167,861 Alto VXL AGS Rs3,140,000 Rs3,326,446 Rs186,446 Cultus AGS (Upgraded) Rs4,546,000 Rs4,591,460 Rs45,460 Swift GLX CVT Rs4,719,000 Rs4,766,190 Rs47,190 Every VX Rs2,749,000 Rs2,912,230 Rs163,230 Ravi Pickup Rs1,956,000 Rs1,975,560 Rs19,560

With already record-high inflation and economic instability, this move piles more pressure on middle- and lower-income buyers, many of whom were hoping to purchase entry-level vehicles like the Alto or Every.

Industry insiders fear the market may shrink further as new car affordability becomes a luxury for many. Unless the government offers some relief — or automakers step in with price protection or financing options — buyers may increasingly turn to used vehicles or delay purchases altogether.