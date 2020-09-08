PM Imran directs NDMA to assess rain damages in Sindh & KP
Web Desk
08:44 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
PM Imran directs NDMA to assess rain damages in Sindh & KP
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to assess the damages caused by recent rains in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) in coordination with the provincial governments.

While presiding over the meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Floods in Islamabad, the directives came so that relief activities could be further improved and a joint strategy be formed by the federal and provincial governments regarding the compensation for damages.

The Chairman NDMA and Provincial Chief Secretaries briefed the prime minister about the current monsoon, situation of rains in various parts of the country, losses of life and property and the relief activities being carried.

The meeting was also briefed about the relief activities being carried out by Pakistan Army.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for better coordination among all the federal and provincial institutions to tackle climate change challenges.

More From This Category
LHC reshuffles 346 judicial officers
11:46 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
Missing SECP officer Sajid Gondal returns home in ...
10:36 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
Pakistani journalist Shaheena Shaheen’s murder ...
09:32 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
PM Imran’s cabinet approves expansion of ...
08:00 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
Newborn boy’s body found from Faisalabad canal
07:23 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
FM Qureshi leaves for Moscow to attend key ...
07:03 PM | 8 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nadeem Jafri tests positive for coronavirus
04:46 PM | 8 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr