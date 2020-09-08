PM Imran directs NDMA to assess rain damages in Sindh & KP

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to assess the damages caused by recent rains in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) in coordination with the provincial governments.

While presiding over the meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Floods in Islamabad, the directives came so that relief activities could be further improved and a joint strategy be formed by the federal and provincial governments regarding the compensation for damages.

The Chairman NDMA and Provincial Chief Secretaries briefed the prime minister about the current monsoon, situation of rains in various parts of the country, losses of life and property and the relief activities being carried.

The meeting was also briefed about the relief activities being carried out by Pakistan Army.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for better coordination among all the federal and provincial institutions to tackle climate change challenges.