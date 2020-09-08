Pakistan Navy Day being observed today 
09:29 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
Pakistan Navy Day being observed today 
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Naval Day is being marked today (Tuesday) to honour and to acknowledge the sacrifices and spirit of our Naval heroes who epitomized grit, courage and valour during the 1965 War.

The day reminds us of the heroic deeds and daring achievements of our Ghazis and Shuhada who fought gallantly and humbled a much bigger adversary with their absolute faith in Allah.

This day marks a golden chapter in our rich naval history and rekindles hope and pride in our new generation.

On the night between 7 and8 September 1965, a Flotilla comprising seven ships of Pakistan Navy, bombarded Indian port Dwarka. 

