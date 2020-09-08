Model Zarish Grewal hits back at people criticising her for “normalizing” smoking

10:26 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
Model Zarish Grewal hits back at people criticising her for "normalizing" smoking
Smoking is injurious to all,not only to women. But, unfortunately our society fails to understand this outlook.

Women smoking has always been a controversial topic in Pakistan. Previously, actors Saba Qamar and Mahira Khan we’re trolled mercilessly when smoking pictures of them surfaced on the internet. 

Recently a Pakistani model, Zarish Grewal shared a picture of herself smoking on Instagram.

“Normalizing female smokers,” read the caption of the picture.

People were quick to pass on shameful and derogatory comments, simply because the person holding the cigarette is a woman.

They bashed Grewal for promoting a “bad habit.”

However, a few netizens supported her for slamming our society’s double standards that only permits men to smoke freely and wrongfully judge women who do the same.

The hateful comments didn’t seem to bother the model as she shut down all key-board warriors in the best way possible! 

Have more to add to the story?  Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

