Nimra Khan injured after falling down the stairs
Share
Popular TV actress Nimra Khan has suffered minor injuries from an accident at home.
Khan shared on her Instagram that the injuries were brought after she fell down the stairs and bruised her head and nose.
Posting a photo of herself with a bandage around her nose, the starlet wrote, “As long as you are genuinely thankful for the things that you have, you will be happy.”
"So painful. Internal head injury. Thank God but not major," she added.
As soon as she posted the stories, fans showered Nimra Khan with prayers for her to have a swift recovery.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- LHC reshuffles 346 judicial officers11:46 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
- Missing SECP officer Sajid Gondal returns home in Islamabad10:36 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
- Pakistani journalist Shaheena Shaheen’s murder turns out ‘honour ...09:32 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
- PM Imran’s cabinet approves expansion of Panagahs network across ...08:00 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
- Newborn boy’s body found from Faisalabad canal07:23 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
- #JusticeForMawrah: Celebs enraged over 5-year-old's rape-murder in ...04:27 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
-
-
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020