Nimra Khan injured after falling down the stairs

Popular TV actress Nimra Khan has suffered minor injuries from an accident at home.

Khan shared on her Instagram that the injuries were brought after she fell down the stairs and bruised her head and nose.

Posting a photo of herself with a bandage around her nose, the starlet wrote, “As long as you are genuinely thankful for the things that you have, you will be happy.”

"So painful. Internal head injury. Thank God but not major," she added.

As soon as she posted the stories, fans showered Nimra Khan with prayers for her to have a swift recovery.

